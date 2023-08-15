Halle Berry celebrates her 57th birthday with daughter Nahla, boyfriend Van Hunt

"My mini me (but not so mini anymore) and VanO took me to the World of Barbie for my B-day!" the actor wrote on Instagram Monday.

The ‘Catwoman’ actor’s friends expressed their best wishes while also highlighting Nahla’s height. “She’s so tall!!!” Julianne Moore described the 15-year-old.

Berry’s teen walked alongside her mother and Hunt in a pink corset dress and matching heels, with her back to the camera and her face hidden. Nahla wore a pink purse and her hair was dyed to match.

Meanwhile, Berry wore a pink gown with sunglasses, sparkling cowboy boots, and a heart-shaped rainbow purse. Hunt stuck to the Barbie theme with a pink tee and a matching bear-shaped backpack.

Berry, who made her relationship with the singer public in 2020, has a teen with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry, as per Page Six. Berry has rarely shared photos of Nahla on social media since she was born in 2008.

However, on her 15th birthday in March, the “Cloud Atlas” star paid a touching Instagram tribute to her child. “One of the greatest gifts the universe has given me is my daughter, Nahla,” Berry gushed at the time.

“She is the sun that never fades and the moon that never wanes!” She concluded, “Please join me in wishing her a happy 15th Birthday today! I love you, sweet angel.”

As the former pageant queen celebrates her own birthday, she explained to Women’s Health how she is “owning her sexuality” while “smack dab in the middle” of her menopause journey. “I’m my best self now [at this age],” Berry said last week. “I have the most to offer. I have zero blanks to give anymore. I’m solidly in my womanhood.”