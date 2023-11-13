‘Hamas officials deny suspending hostage release talks with Israel’

Hamas officials have reportedly denied the suspension of negotiations with Israel regarding the release of hostages and prisoners.

By IANS Published Date - 08:50 AM, Mon - 13 November 23

Gaza: Two Hamas officials have reportedly denied the suspension of negotiations with Israel regarding the release of hostages and prisoners.

A Hamas source speaking to Xinhua news agency on condition of anonymity said, “I have not heard of the matter”, referring to media reports that the faction is suspending negotiations due to the Israeli targeting of Gaza hospitals.

Separately, Zaher Jabarin, a Hamas official overseeing prisoners affairs told the news agency on Sunday that they are “open to concluding an agreement regarding the hostages in Gaza if appropriate security and field conditions are available for that”.

Media reports earlier in the day said that Hamas is suspending hostage negotiations due to Israel’s handling of the Al Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip.

Over the past two days, Israeli troops closed in on the hospital under the cover of intense bombing. Israel said Hamas was using the hospital as a cover for its military operation, an accusation Hamas has denied.