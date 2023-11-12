Israel Defence Forces claims to have recovered ‘Mein Kampf’ from Hamas base

The Arabic translation of the autobiography of the dictator was discovered in a child's bedroom, which was being used as a Hamas terrorist base

By ANI Published Date - 10:30 PM, Sun - 12 November 23

Tel Aviv: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Sunday alleged that the troops had recovered a copy of ‘Mein Kampf’ — the autobiography of Adolf Hitler — from a Hamas terrorist base in Gaza. The Arabic translation of the autobiography of the dictator was discovered in a child’s bedroom, which was being used as a Hamas terrorist base.

Slamming Hamas, the IDF further said the terror group “embraces the ideology of Hitler”, the one responsible for the “annihilation” of the Jewish people. “Never again is NOW. IDF forces discovered a copy of Hitler’s infamous book “Mein Kampf”–translated into Arabic–in a child’s bedroom used as a Hamas terrorist base in Gaza. The book was discovered among the personal belongings of one of the terrorists, featuring annotations and highlights. Hamas embraces the ideology of Hitler, the one responsible for the annihilation of the Jewish people,” the IDF posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Never again is NOW. IDF forces discovered a copy of Hitler’s infamous book “Mein Kampf”—translated into Arabic—in a child’s bedroom used as a Hamas terrorist base in Gaza. The book was discovered among the personal belongings of one of the terrorists, featuring annotations and… pic.twitter.com/XMOE3jgKmm — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 12, 2023

Significantly, Israel had drawn a parallel between the October 7 terror attacks by Hamas and the Holocaust — the genocide of 6 million Jews by Adolf Hitler-led Germany.

Last month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, too, compared the October 7 attacks with the Holocaust. “On October 7, Hamas waged war on Israel. It was the worst terrorist attack the world has known since 9/11, but for Israel, proportionately, it was like twenty 9/11s. It was the worst act of anti-Semitic violence since the holocaust,” Netanyahu said. “Hamas butchered, Hamas beheaded. Hamas burned babies alive. Hamas raped, Hamas kidnapped – hostages, over 200 – babies, children, elderly, Holocaust survivors. We are in a war between barbarism and civilization,” he added.

US President Joe Biden also said Hamas has engaged in barbarism “that is as consequential as the holocaust.” “Look, there’s a fundamental difference. Israel is going after a group of people who have engaged in barbarism that is as consequential as the Holocaust. And so I think Israel has to respond,” Biden said. Israel’s United Nations ambassador Gilad Erdan displayed a yellow star on his chest while addressing the Security Council.

Notably, during the Nazi rule, the Jews were ordered to wear the yellow badge for identification. Erdan wore a badge that read ‘Never Again,’ saying just like “my grandparents and the grandparents of millions of Jews” he would continue to wear it unless the world “condemns Hamas” for the October 7 attacks.

On October 7, over 2000 Hamas terrorists breached Israeli borders and unleashed coordinated attacks, killing more than 1400 people, mostly civilians.

In response, Israel has launched a fierce counter-offensive, targeting Hamas units in the Gaza Strip.

However, the Israeli air assault and ground operations drew frowns from rights groups and the Arab world over the mounting civilian death toll.

According to the Hamas-run ministry in Gaza, over 10,000 people, including over 2,500 children, have perished in Gaza amid the ongoing Israeli offensive.