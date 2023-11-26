Hamas provides hostage release list for Sunday

By IANS Published Date - 12:45 PM, Sun - 26 November 23

Tel Aviv: Israel Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that Hamas has handed over a list of hostages which will released on Sunday.

The list has been handed over to Israeli PMO through Qatar and Egypt negotiators.

However, the Israeli PMO has not elaborated on the number and names of hostages which be released but the Jewish government has already informed the families of those who will be released.

Palestinian prisoners who are in Israel jails will also be released in proportion to the number of Israel hostages be released today.

The Israel government has however insisted that no murder accused will be released from Israel prisons as part of the swapping arrangement and a majority of those released will be women and children.

Elderly people who are suffering from ailments will also be released, according to the statement from the Israel PMO.

On October 7, Hamas has kidnapped around 240 people and around 1200 people have been killed in the attack while the Israelis have killed over 14,000 Palestinians, mostly infant children and women.

After ceasefire agreement was reached between Israel and Hamas, the hostages were released in parts from the captivity of Hamas and Israel has also commenced releasing Palestine prisoners from its jails.