Hanamakonda: BJP leaders demand suspension of Inavolu SI, Parvathagiri Inspector

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:13 PM, Sun - 5 June 22

Hanamakonda: BJP leaders including party district president R Padma, former minister G Vijayarama Rao and others have demanded the government to suspend Inavolu Sub-Inspector Bharat and Parvathagiri Inspector Vishweshwar for allegedly torturing three farmers from Permandlagudem village.

The BJP leaders have staged a protest at Panthini near here on Sunday as a part of their ‘Chalo Panthini’ programme. They have also alleged that Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh was behind the heinous act and demanded him to issue a statement on the incident.

It may be added that three people from Perumandlagudem village of Inavolu mandal even met Warangal Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi here on Friday, and submitted a memorandum to him seeking action against the police who subjected them to third degree interrogation. The victims- Kalapagiri Srinivas, Kalpagiri Niranjan and Voruganti Murali- alleged that the police led by Inavlou Sub-Inspector Bharat had taken them to the police around 3 am on June 1 and tortured them at the PS as they questioned TRS MLA Aroori Ramesh about the land pooling issue.

Speaking on the occasion, Padma said that they would continue with their fight until justice is done to the victims. “MLA Aroori Ramesh and TRS leaders must tell the people what happened, and why the farmers were tortured,” she said, and demanded that the Inspector , SI and other staff must be suspended immediately. She also found fault with the TRS government for booking cases against 12 persons of the village. BJP Warangal district president and former MLA Kondeti Sridhar, former MLAs Marthineni Dharma Rao, Vannala Sriramulu and others participated in the dharna. Later, the police arrested them and shifted them to the Mamnoor police.