Hanamkonda: AISF activists burn Centre’s effigy

AISF Hanamkonda District Committee burnt an effigy of Centre protesting against funds not being allocated to educational institutions in Telangana in union budget

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:02 PM, Thu - 2 February 23

AISF activists burn effigy of Centre in Hanamkonda on Thursday.

Hanamkonda: The All India Students’ Federation (AISF) Hanamkonda District Committee burnt an effigy of the Centre on Thursday protesting against funds not being allocated to educational institutions in Telangana in the union budget.

AISF district president Bashaboina Santosh along with secretary Velupa Prasanna Kumar said the union budget clearly showed the Centre’s indifferent and vindictive attitude towards Telangana.

“By not making any statement on setting up of educational institutions to Telangana which were promised in the AP Reorganisation Act, the union budget is showing discrimination against Telangana. Is it reasonable not to allocate special funds for the development of the tribal university?” he asked.

He alleged that the Modi government was conspiring to undermine government universities by inviting foreign universities. “In the name of reforms in the field of education, they are trying to distort history by introducing religious elements in the curriculum,” he alleged.

District Vice Presidents Tangallapalli Raghu, Velpula Charan Yadav, Ketheri Upender, District Assistant Secretary Kasara Boya Ravi Teja, leaders Vignesh Aryan and over 50 students participated in the protest.