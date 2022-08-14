Hanamkonda: Logo of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav carved on pencil lead

Published Date - 06:53 PM, Sun - 14 August 22

Hanamkonda: Commemorating Independence Day, a prominent micro artist from Gopalpur in Hanamkonda, Srijith Thatikonda has carved the logo of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ on a pencil lead of 1.2 cm length and a national flag on chalk piece of five cm height. He sculpted the micro art, marking the occasion of the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Indian independence.

Srijith has been fascinated by micro sculpting from a young age and created several such wonders since 2015 while he was in the sixth class. Srijith is currently pursuing his B.Tech second year.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, the young micro artist said it had taken three hours to carve the flag and logo. It may be added here that he also carved a flag with a height 1.35 mm on 0.5 mm pen-pencil last year. His works in micro art include several fascinating carvings on the leads of pencils, chalk and rice grains. His earlier works earned him a place in Credence Book of World Records. He was awarded and felicitated on ‘Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav’ held at Arts and Science College, Subedari, in Hanamkonda.

“I was encouraged by my paternal uncle Raju Muthoju, who is a goldsmith and micro-artist, to pursue miniature art. I was also influenced by noted British miniature artist Willard Wigan,” Srijith said.