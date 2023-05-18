Hanamkonda: Yadavas demand apology from Revanth Reddy for objectionable remarks

BRS MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar said that A Revanth Reddy's remarks were "arrogant" and "irresponsible."

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:18 PM, Thu - 18 May 23

MLA Vinay Bhaskar speaking at the Yadavas dharna in Hanamkonda on Thursday.

Hanamkonda: Yadava community leaders and organizations have demanded an apology from Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief A Revanth Reddy for his recent objectionable remarks on Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

Addressing a dharna organised here on Thursday, BRS MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar said that Reddy’s remarks were “arrogant” and “irresponsible.” He demanded that Reddy apologize to the Yadava community immediately. KUDA chairman Sunder Raj Yadav said that the Yadavas would intensify their agitation if Reddy did not apologize. He said that the Yadavas were a proud community with a rich history and culture.

Gosula Srinivas Yadav, chairman of the JAC of Golla and Kuruma communities, reminded Reddy of the historical significance of the Yadavas. He said that the Yadavas had ruled the state in the past and had played a major role in the development of the state. Several Yadav associations, including the Telangana Udyamakarulu Sangam, have also condemned Reddy’s remarks. They have issued warnings against him and demanded that he apologize to the Yadava community.

