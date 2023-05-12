BRS demands TPCC chief to apologise to Golla Kurumas

Rajya Sabha MP Badugula Lingaiah Yadav criticised Revanth for displaying his caste-based arrogance to criticise his political opponents

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:44 PM, Fri - 12 May 23

Rajya Sabha MP Badugula Lingaiah Yadav criticised Revanth for displaying his caste-based arrogance to criticise his political opponents

Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha MP Badugula Lingaiah Yadav slammed TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy over the latter’s casteist slur against Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav. He demanded that Revanth Reddy tender an unconditional apology for insulting the Golla Kuruma community.

On Friday, Lingaiah Yadav addressed the mediapersons along with MLC Yegge Mallesham at the BRSLP office.

He criticised Revanth for displaying his caste-based arrogance to criticise his political opponents. He contrasted it with the Yadava community’s values of honesty, integrity, and harmonious relations with all other communities. “It is inappropriate for Revanth Reddy to degrade castes for his political agenda. It is unfortunate that we had to face these remarks from Revanth Reddy whose involvement in the cash-for-vote scandal is well-known,” he added.

The Rajya Sabha member pointed out that while Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao supports the weaker sections for their empowerment, Revanth Reddy was subjecting them to humiliation. He demanded an immediate apology from Revanth Reddy to the Golla Kurumas.

Terming Revanth Reddy as a blackmailer, MLC Yegge Mallesham said the former lacked culture and ethics as he made casteist slur against Srinivas Yadav, disregarding his seniority in politics. He asserted that in future wherever Revanth Reddy contests elections, the Golla Kurumas would ensure his defeat.

Also Read BRS leaders lodge complaint against Revanth Reddy