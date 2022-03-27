Hanamkonda ZP passes resolution demanding Centre to purchase entire paddy

Published Date - 08:37 PM, Sun - 27 March 22

Hanamkonda: An emergency general body meeting of the Zilla Parishad has passed a resolution demanding the Centre to procure the entire paddy of the Yasangi season from Telangana here on Sunday.

The meeting was chaired by ZP chairman Sudhir Kumar, and attended several ZPTCs, MPPs and ex-officio members. The members have also criticised the BJP government at the Centre for its anti-farmer polices. They also said that there would intensify the agitations if the Centre failed to announce its stand in favour of purchasing paddy.

Meanwhile, Warangal Chamber of Commerce and Industry general body meeting also passed the resolution asking the Centre to purchase paddy for the benefit of farmers.

