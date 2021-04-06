Handball included in Khelo India Games

Jagan Mohan Rao, president of Handball Federation of India, thanked Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, IOA and Sports Authority of India (SAI) for including the game in Khelo India

Published: 8:55 pm

Hyderabad: The Sports Ministry has decided to include handball in the fourth edition of Khelo India Youth Games 2021. The ministry issued orders to this effect.

Speaking on the occasion, Jagan Mohan Rao, president of Handball Federation of India, thanked Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, the Olympic Association of India (IOA) and Sports Authority of India (SAI) for including the game in Khelo India.

Rao also said that this inclusion will increase the youth participation in the handball. “It’s a big victory for the game,” he said.

