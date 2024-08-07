Handloom day celebrated in erstwhile Karimnagar

Published Date - 7 August 2024

Collector Pamela Satpathy making thread by operating cheraka at collectorate auditorium on the occasion of National Handloom Day on Wednesday.

Karimnagar: National Handloom Day was celebrated on a grand scale in the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Wednesday. Weavers, public representatives and government officials participated in celebrations.

While participating in celebrations held in Karimnagar collectorate auditorium, Collector Pamela Satpathy opined that weavers should become brand ambassadors for each and every product being produced with their hard work. For this purpose, they should advertise their own products by wearing them and explain to others about the comforts of handlooms.

She assured to provide an opportunity to set up a stall of handloom products at Prajavani, the public grievances programme to be held on every Monday, if weavers were ready to display their products.

Instead of waiting for government orders and purchase, weavers should produce clothes to meet the market demand, she opined and advised the community to weave more attractive products by using new colors. Handloom products have reached the Olympics.

She assured to purchase bed sheets, curtains, doormats and others for social welfare hostels since the local officials would be the members in purchasing committees.

Vemulawada MLA Adi Srinivas, Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Jindam Kala and garlanded the statues of weavers near the old bus stand area in Sircilla town.