Hanmakonda: Atmakur SI placed under suspension

Following widespread criticism of the incident, an investigation was launched under the supervision of Warangal East Zone DCP Abdul Bari. Based on the submitted report, the decision to suspend the SI was taken.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 February 2024, 09:28 AM

Hanmakonda: Warangal Police Commissioner Amber Kishore Jha placed Sub-Inspector G Prasad of Atmakur police station under suspension on Tuesday.

The SI was accused of beating up leaders from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) who raised slogans during the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara celebrations in Agrampad, Athmakur mandal.

