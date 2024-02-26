Hanuma Vihari vows to never play for Andhra in domestic cricket after being made to leave captaincy

Vihari’s revelation comes after Andhra lost to Madhya Pradesh by five runs in the quarter-finals of the Ranji Trophy 2023/24 season at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Monday.

Indore: India batter Hanuma Vihari said in a detailed post on his social media accounts that he will never play for Andhra in domestic cricket after being made to leave captaincy of the team in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season by the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA).

Vihari’s revelation comes after Andhra lost to Madhya Pradesh by five runs in the quarter-finals of the Ranji Trophy 2023/24 season at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Monday. Vihari said he was asked to resign from captaincy following Andhra’s first game of the season against Bengal after he shouted at the 17th player in the team, who was a politician’s son.

“We fought hard till the end but it wasn’t meant to be. Gutted to lose an another quarters with Andhra. This post is about some facts I want to put forward. I was the captain in the first game against Bengal, during that game I shouted on 17th player and he complained to his dad(who is a politician), his dad in return asked the Association to take action against me. “Although, we chased 410 against last year’s finalists Bengal I was asked to resign from captaincy without any fault of mine. I never said anything on a personal note to the player but the association thought that player was more important than the guy who gave his body on the line last year and batted left handed, took Andhra to knock outs 5 times in the last 7 years and played for India in 16 tests.

“I felt embarrassed but the only reason I continued playing this season because I respect the game and my team. Sad part is association thinks that players have to listen to whatever they say and players are there because of them. I felt humiliated and embarrassed but I’ve not expressed it out until today. “I’ve decided that I’ll never play for Andhra where i lost my self respect. I love the team. I love the way we’re growing every season but association doesn’t want us to grow,” wrote Vihari in his detailed post.

Vihari began his domestic cricket career with Hyderabad in 2010 and played for the side until the 2015/16 season. He later returned to play for Hyderabad in the 2021/22 season, before moving back to Andhra for the next season.