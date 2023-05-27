Harassed by bank for loan repayment, man hangs self in Patancheru

Chenchelpet Srinivas, 38, was found hanging in his house in Rudraram in Patancheru on Friday night

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Sat - 27 May 23

File photo of Chenchelpet Srinivas

Sangareddy: Alleged harassment by a private bank reportedly led to a man, the breadwinner of his family, ending his life by hanging himself in the Patancheru police limits.

According to the police, Chenchelpet Srinivas, 38, was found hanging in his house in Rudraram in Patancheru on Friday night.

He was working with a company close to his village. When his mother died six months ago, Srinivas had taken hand loans from his friends and relatives to spend on her funeral and 10th day ceremony. To clear these hand loans, he then took a loan from from the IDFC bank.

However, when he failed to repay a few EMIs, employees of the bank allegedly began calling him and also threatened him that they would shame him by telling his friends and relatives of his failure to repay the loan.

His wife Lavanya, in her complaint to the police, said the bank employees had also threatened to block his banking transactions and to get his Aadhar card ‘suspended’. Humiliated by this, Srinivas is said to have hanged himself.

Lavanya told the police that Srinivas had sleepless nights as he used to get frequent calls from the bank. Though family members say he had taken a loan of about Rs 4 lakh, they do not have any proof for this.

Inspector N Venugopal Reddy said they were verifying the exact loan that Srinivas too, and said the police would initiate stern action against banks or loan apps found harassing customers.

Meanwhile, the body was handed over to relatives after postmortem at the Area Hospital Patancheru on Saturday, after which the funeral was performed.

Srinivas is survived by his wife and two children.