Sangareddy: Soon-to-be bride jumps off building in Patancheru

The victim, Yamini (23) of Naykoti Basthi of Patancheru Mandal, had got engaged to her cousin 15 days ago. However, an issue over dowry cropped up after which the groom’s parents allegedly refused to conduct the marriage. Depressed over the developments, Yamini is said to have been depressed and resorted to the extreme step. She sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Her condition was stated to be critical.