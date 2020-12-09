Harassment of women over phone on the rise in Cyberabad

Out of total complaints received by the She Teams Cyberabad in November, harassment over mobile phones topped the list

By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: Antisocial elements appear to adhering to physical distancing norms on account of the Covid-19 pandemic, especially in the Cyberabad Police limits.

A look at the complaints received by the She Teams Cyberabad in November indicates that a majority of harassment cases were over mobile phones. Out of a total of 147 complaints in the month, 57 pertained to harassment over mobile phone, police officials said. But staying away physically hasn’t helped them much with the law catching up with several men who hid behind the cover of phones to harass women.

Among these was the assistant manager of a prominent private bank in Manikonda, who managed to collect the phone number of a woman customer after she refused to give him her number when he asked for it in the bank. He then began calling and harassing her. The victim also used her mobile phone to make sure he didn’t escape. She messaged the Cyberabad She Teams on WhatsApp and lodged a complaint, after which the banker, a 55-year-old man, was nabbed and counseled.

Complaints of stalking came second at 29 while cheating in the guise of marrying was in third position with 22 complaints, officials said, adding that the 11 She Teams in Cyberabad have received complaints through different means including WhatsApp, email, HawkEye, direct walk-ins and also via Facebook, after which 31 cases, including 11 criminal cases, were registered. Apart from this, the She Teams received 82 calls on Dial 100 as well.

Officials said 277 decoy operations were conducted at hotspots like bus stops, shopping malls, railway stations and colleges and 237 awareness programmes, which were attended by 9,322 people, were conducted.

Regular counseling sessions were also held at the Women and Children Safety Wing, Cyberabad, which were attended by 56 suspects.

The Cyberabad Police have requested women to approach She Teams through WhatsApp on 9490617444 or Dial 100 or by sending e-mail to [email protected] or tweeting to @sheteamcybd on Twitter, or by visiting the Facebook page Woman and Children Safety Wing while on Instagram, they could be found at womenandchildrensafetywingcybd.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .