Harbhajan Singh and actor Geeta Basra blessed with a baby boy

Harbhajan Singh and actor Geeta Basra have been blessed with a baby boy. The Indian cricketer took to his social media handles to announce the arrival of their second child.

The new dad shared a statement thanking the Almighty for a healthy baby boy. He also informed that both Geeta and the newborn were healthy. Calling the newborn a ‘wonderful gift’, the cricketer started the announcement with a beautiful poem that read:

“A new little hand for us to hold,

His love is grand, precious as gold.

A wonderful gift, so special and sweet.

Our hearts are full, our lives complete,” the excited new dad shared.

He also thanked everyone in his note for all the good wishes and support.

Blessed with a Baby boy 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 shukar aa Tera maalka 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/dqXOUmuRID — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 10, 2021

As the cricketer announced the news, his fans and well-wishers seem to pour wishes to the couple in the comments section on both social media handles – Twitter and Instagram.

“Congratulation Veere,” a Twitter user commented while another wrote: “Bahut Bahut Mubarak Paji(sic).”

Back in June 2021, photos of Geeta’s baby shower arranged virtually by her best friends and Harbhajan had taken over the internet. The adorable cake with a sleeping Bhajji had left netizens amused.

