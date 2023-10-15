Harbhajan Singh, Kritika Kamra’s stylish look left everyone in awe at Lakme Fashion Week 2023

The white infinity symbols printed on the garment enhanced its beauty. It looked more enticing because of the black-and-white contrast. The black shoes, which blend well with his attire, finished the look.

By ANI Published Date - 08:30 PM, Sun - 15 October 23

New Delhi: The ongoing Lakme Fashion Week 2023 surely turned out to be a visual treat with several celebrities gracing the show.

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh walked the ramp for designer Pawan Sachdeva and he looked dashing in a black long overcoat with trousers.

‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ star Kritika Kamra also joined Harbhajan on the runway. The sizzling diva wore off white coloured top with a long coat and trousers. She captured everyone’s attention with her elegance and grace.

The official page of Lakme Fashion Week wrote, “@harbhajan3 and @kkamra for Pawan Sachdeva on Day 5 of Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. Pawan Sachdeva’s ‘Infinity’ represents endless potential, eternal beauty, and timeless style. It draws inspiration from the universe, and the ever-expanding nature of human creativity and is an expression of limitless style and innovation. Each piece in this collection encapsulates the idea that fashion knows no bounds. The garments are made using a blend of comfortable and futuristic silhouettes, flowy fabrics and our embellishments top up and move hand in hand with our theme infinity.”

Kritika had entertained the audience with her performance in ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’. Kritika Kamra played a gangster, Habiba in the film.

The series is based on Mumbai’s underworld and some notorious figures. It featured Kay Kay Menon, Hussain Dalal, Saurabh Sachdeva, Amyra Dastur, Nivedita Bhattacharya, and others.

Kamra is known for playing Arohi in TV shows ‘Kitani Mohabbat Hai’, Dr Nidhi in ‘Kuch Toh Log Kahenge’, Ananya in ‘Reporters’ and Chandrakanta in ‘Prem Ya Paheli – Chandrakanta’. In 2014 she participated in the dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’.