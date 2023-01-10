Harish disappointed over delay in IT Tower work in Siddipet

Earlier, the government had set January as the deadline for completing the work, but the contracting agency could not meet the set deadline.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:32 PM, Tue - 10 January 23

The under-construction IT tower in Siddipet

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the IT Tower in Siddipet would be opened in April this year. However, the Minister expressed disappointment over the slow pace of the work. Earlier, the government had set January as the deadline for completing the work, but the contracting agency could not meet the set deadline.

Talking to officials while reviewing the progress of the IT Tower work on Tuesday, the Minister said about 60 percent of the construction work was completed so far. Asking the officials to expedite the work, Rao directed them to complete the same by March.

Stating that the Telangana government had decided to build an IT tower in Siddipet with the objective of creating employment for locals, he said the IT Tower would become a golden gift for the qualified youth of the Siddipet.