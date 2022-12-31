Harish Rao hands over appointment letters to 929 newly recruited doctors

T.Harish Rao on Saturday handed over appointment letters to 929 newly appointed civil assistant surgeons

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:42 PM, Sat - 31 December 22

Hyderabad: Health Minister, T.Harish Rao on Saturday handed over appointment letters to 929 newly appointed civil assistant surgeons and urged them to serve the poor and needy.

The Minister said it was the first time that such large number of posting orders were being issued in a very transparent manner. On behalf of the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao and also himself, Harish Rao welcomed them into the service to provide medical and health care to the poor and needy.

“If possible, join the duties tomorrow itself. You will remember your first day of service on the New Year day and people of those villages where you join will also be happy,” he said. The Minister urged them to win the hearts of the villagers through committed service.

During the Covid pandemic, several doctors worked on contract basis and an assurance was made to them on weightage in regular recrutiment. “We have implemented that now,” he said. On the other hand, 20-40 per cent reservation to those working as government doctors in the rural areas, was provided in the PG seats.

Under the leadership of K.Chandrashekhar Rao, Telangana has reached a leading point with 19 MBBS seats for every 1 lakh population, followed by Karnataka (17), Tamil Nadu(15), Gujarat (10) and Maharashtra (9). “In those so called double engine States, for every 1 lakh population, only nine are becoming doctors as against 19 in Telangana,” Harish Rao said.

The Chief Minister has announced a total of 80,000 jobs and doctors are the first to get the appointment and the whole process was completed in just six months.

Since the State formation, a total of 21,202 jobs have been filled in the medical and health department which include 6,431 doctors, 7,654 staff nurses and 5,192 para-medical staff. “The Chief Minister is very clear that there should not be even one vacancy in health wing and there should be no shortage of medicine. He is focused on ensuring quality medicare to the poor and the needy,” the Minister said.