Harish offers ‘Mukku Puduka’ to Goddess Vanadurga Bhavani

Published: 5:43 pm

Medak: The annual Sharannavarathri Utsavams have commenced in a grand way at Sri Vana Durga Bhavani Temple Edupayala in Medak district on Saturday. Since the river Manjira is in full spate and the water is flowing through the temple, the annual festivities are conducted at Gokul Shed on the banks of river Manjira. The festivities were conducted following the Covid-19 guidelines. The presiding deity was decorated as Shailaputri to mark the beginning of the nine day festival.

Repaying his vow to goddesses Durga, Finance Minister T Harish Rao has presented Mukku Pudaka (nose ring), Silk Vastram (Silk Saree) to the presiding deity. The Minister has offered prayers to goddesses Ganga. To mark the visit of the Minister, the priests have conducted special prayers. In view of Covid-19 outbreak, the temple has received a few number of devotees on Saturday.

