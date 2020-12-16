Harish Rao asks FCRI students to aim big

The Finance Minister observed that their achievements would inspire many younger generations to join in the institute once it achieved name and fame

By | Published: 11:00 pm

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao called upon the students of the first batch of BSc Honours (Forestry) of the Forest College and Research Institute (FCRI) to be the trendsetters by achieving big in their life.

Saying that the graduates passing out from FCRI located at Mettupalayam in Tamilnadu have brought laurels to the institute, the Finance Minister has appealed to the students of FCRI in Telangana to make the institute famous with their achievements drawing inspiration from FCRI Mettupalayam students.

Addressing the first batch of students during the graduation ceremony on Wednesday at the FCRI premises at Mulug in Siddipet district after presenting certificates, the Minister exhorted them to realise their dreams by achieving their goals in their careers. Many students, who were from almost all the Telangana districts, have said that they wanted to crack civil services exams while some of them aimed to become scientists.

The Finance Minister observed that their achievements would inspire many younger generations to join in the institute once it achieved name and fame. Rao congratulated the students Surya Deepika and Suharsha Baskarala, who secured a free seat MS in the prestigious Auburn University and the students who secured seats in Banaras Hindu University, ICAR and other noted institutions.

Saying that though the Centre has permitted for designing courses on forestry over three and half decades ago, Rao said no previous government have attempted to set up one such institute. Under the guidance of senior Indian Forest Officers such as OSD to Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao, Priyanka Varghese and others, the Minister said that the Telangana government has set up a world class FCRI in a spacious campus.

Since the Telangana government was giving utmost priority to improve the greenery by introducing the Telangana Ku Haritha Haram, the Minister has said that they even they made the spending of 10 per cent of funds grants allocated to local bodies on greenery a mandatory. He has opined that the candidates those who passed out from FCRI will have bright future even in the government service.

The appointment of the qualified students such as who passed out from FCRI as urban forestry officers in municipalities will help to improve the greenery beceasue they will come up with a perfect planning and execution.

Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R Shoba, Forest Development Corporation Chairman Vanteru Prathap Reddy have presented degrees to the students. Earlier, the two Ministers have inaugurated a new auditorium constructed in the FCRI. Dean FCRI, Dr G Chandrashekar Reddy, OSD to Chief Minister, Priyanka Varghese, and several others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .