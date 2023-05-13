Saturday, May 13, 2023
Harish Rao attends son’s graduation in the US

In a tweet, Harish Rao said he couldn't be more proud of his son’s achievement, which was a testament to his perseverance and passion for making a difference.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 11:40 AM, Sat - 13 May 23
Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao‘s son Thanneeru Archishman has graduated in civil engineering from the University of Colorado at Boulder in the United States of America.

The Minister attended the graduation ceremony on Thursday. In a tweet, Harish Rao said he couldn’t be more proud of his son’s achievement, which was a testament to his perseverance and passion for making a difference.

Archishman is also the recipient of the Global Engagement Award, he said.

 

 

