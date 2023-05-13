Harish Rao attends son’s graduation in the US

In a tweet, Harish Rao said he couldn't be more proud of his son’s achievement, which was a testament to his perseverance and passion for making a difference.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:40 AM, Sat - 13 May 23

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao‘s son Thanneeru Archishman has graduated in civil engineering from the University of Colorado at Boulder in the United States of America.

Archishman is also the recipient of the Global Engagement Award, he said.

I am ecstatic to announce my son @tarchishman graduation 🎓 in Civil Engineering from University of Colorado at Boulder and also recipient of the Global Engagement Award!

I couldn’t be more proud of his remarkable achievement, which is a testament to his perseverance and passion… pic.twitter.com/Ecw8yPVgM9 — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) May 12, 2023