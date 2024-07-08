| Harish Rao Calls For Immediate Action On Issues Plaguing School Education

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 July 2024, 08:15 PM

Senior BRS leader and former Minister T Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader and former Minister T Harish Rao on Monday called out the Congress government for feigning ignorance on issues plaguing school education in the State while responding to his open letter on Sunday to the Chief Minister.

He urged the State government for immediate action against the issues faced by teachers, students and their parents, rather than denying them.

In a statement, Harish Rao explained in detail that honorarium payments for cooks and helpers were disbursed only up to December last year.

Salaries for January through June 2024 remained unpaid.

Similarly, mid-day meal bills for classes IX and X were pending from February to June 2024, while bills for classes I to VIII were pending for June.

Egg bills were also not cleared since January 2024.

He pointed out that salaries for Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and Inclusive Education Resource Person (IERP) employees were not paid beyond May 2024.

The lack of sanitation in schools, previously managed by gram panchayats, remained unresolved despite promises to entrust this responsibility to Amma Adarsha Pathashala committees.

He requested the immediate release of Rs.10,000 per month for each school to maintain sanitation.

The BRS legislator also criticised the discontinuation of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast scheme, which was essential for poor students, and urged its reinstatement.

He noted that despite promises of free electricity for schools, the lack of official orders was leading to power cuts, affecting school operations in many parts of the State.

With approximately 9,000 vacancies created due to promotions, Harish Rao suggested appointing educational volunteers to fill the gap until the DSC recruitment is completed.

He also called for the immediate release of pending pre-matric scholarships for SC, ST, BC, and Minority students from last year.