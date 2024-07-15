Harish Rao condemns police brutality on students at City Central Library

Harish Rao demanded the State government to immediately stop such atrocities against the students and unemployed youth

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 July 2024, 09:45 PM

File photo of BRS leader Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Former Minister and MLA T Harish Rao condemned the police brutality against students and job aspirants at the City Central Library in Chikkadapally on Monday. He expressed outrage over the government’s harsh treatment of students, DSC candidates, Groups aspirants and other unemployed youth.

In a statement, Harish Rao demanded the State government to immediately stop such atrocities against the students and unemployed youth. He wanted Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to take responsibility for the incident and tender an unconditional apology.

Also Read Watch: Protests break out at City Central Library at Chikkadpally in Hyderabad

“I strongly condemn the police brutality against the students studying in Chikkadapally Central Library. It is evil for the government to behave so brutally against these youth,” he said, questioning whether this was the Praja Palana and the Indiramma Rajyam promised by the Congress.

The former Minister recalled how Rahul Gandhi was once taken to the City Central Library to exploit the situation for votes. He said the police were being sent to the same library to thrash students agitating for their just demands.