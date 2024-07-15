Watch: Protests break out at City Central Library at Chikkadpally in Hyderabad

Hundreds of students had gathered at the City Central Library on Monday evening and tried to march on to the road when a police contingent swooped on them.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 15 July 2024, 09:42 PM

Protestors being shifted to police vehicles at Chikkadpally in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo: G Srinivas)

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at the City Central Library, Chikkadpally on Monday evening when police resorted to lathi-charge to chase away protesting students and DSC job aspirants who tried to take out a rally, demanding postponement of DSC and Group-II examinations.

Hundreds of students had gathered at the City Central Library on Monday evening and tried to march on to the road when a police contingent swooped on them. Protestors were dragged and shifted to police vehicles while the remaining who tried to rush inside the library, after noticing police highhandedness, were chased and beaten by police with lathis.

Commotion prevailed in the building for around an hour as the police did not allow the protestors to move out. The students were trapped in the building with more police force deployed outside to curtail any protest.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot to control the situation. Later, the police presence was increased at Ashoknagar following the flash protest at the City Central Library.

