Harish Rao criticises Congress for making false promises in LS election manifesto

Drawing attention to the Assembly election promises, the BRS leader recalled similar instances where the Congress did not implement its promises post victory.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 April 2024, 08:27 PM

Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Former Minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao on Friday questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the party’s manifesto and its failure to implement electoral promises. He accused the Congress of a habitual pattern of making false promises during elections only to abandon them post-victory.

Citing the Congress party’s ‘Nyay Patra’ Lok Sabha election manifesto in an open letter to Rahul Gandhi, Harish Rao pointed out the absurdity of certain promises in the manifesto, particularly the assurance to make defection of MLAs and MPs from their respective parties, an automatic disqualification of the membership in the Assembly or the Parliament. He condemned the assurance terming it as another example of the Congress party’s deceptive tactics. He remidded that the Congress had not only absorbed sitting MLAs from the BRS, but also gave MP tickets to them as well as their family members in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Drawing attention to the Assembly election promises, the BRS leader recalled similar instances where the Congress did not implement its promises post victory. He questioned the moral authority of the Congress to release manifestos and make new promises, given their track record of non-compliance with past commitments. He highlighted the discrepancy between the promises made in the Congress manifesto and their subsequent inaction in Telangana.

Harish Rao pointed out the Congress’s failure to deliver on key promises made during the recent Telangana Assembly elections, particularly regarding support for women, farmers, unemployed youth and the poor, within the stipulated time frame. He pointed out discrepancies between promises such as financial assistance under the Mahalakshmi scheme and the reality of non-implementation.

Further, the former Minister expressed concern over the plight of farmers in Telangana, citing unfulfilled promises of crop loan waivers and financial support by the newly elected Congress government. He noted the dire consequences, including farmer suicides, resulting from the Congress’s inability to address agricultural distress effectively. He questioned the party’s moral authority to make new promises when previous commitments remained unfulfilled.

Harish Rao lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for his party’s repeated failures to fulfill electoral promises and demanded for accountability. He warned against further attempts to deceive the electorate through empty rhetoric and take concrete steps towards fulfilling commitments made to the people of Telangana.