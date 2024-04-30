Khammam: KCR’s road show impresses all

The BRS chief who spent the day in Khammam met the party workers and held a meeting to review the party's strengths and BRS party's chances of victory in seven Assembly constituencies under Khammam Lok Sabha segment.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 April 2024, 08:45 PM

Kothagudem: BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao’s road show in erstwhile Khammam district received support from unexpected quarters. The party chief left for Kothagudem after a day’s stay in Khammam on Tuesday.

As the convoy reached Konijerla stage near Wyra Chandrashekhar Rao was cheered by Congress workers, who were engaged in campaigning for their party candidate and he responded by greeting them from the bus. He was cheered by the public en route to Kothagudem.

He told the leaders that BRS was going to win Khammam parliament seat as the party candidate Nama Nageswara Rao was ahead of the candidates of other parties. All the survey reports were in favour of Nageswara Rao.

He asked the leaders to work hard to get a good majority. MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra, Jangaon MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, former MP Joginepalli Santhosh Kumar, MLC Deshapati Srinivas, BRS district president T Madhusudhan, former minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, senior leader Gundala Krishna and others were present at the meeting.

Chandrashekhar Rao met his die-hard fan Ramakrishna, a resident of Bachchodu village in Tirumalayapalem mandal of Khammam district.

The man had become a centre of attraction at Monday’s BRS road show in Khammam as he tattooed Chandrashekhar Rao’s portrait on his chest.

Chandrashekhar Rao personally called Ramakrishna, appreciated him for his love and took a photo with him. The BRS chief also called on a senior CPI leader Puvvada Nageswara Rao at his residence in Khammam and enquired about his health.

Later in the day, the BRS chief along with Khammam candidate Nageswara Rao and Mahabubabad Lok Sabha BRS candidate Maloth Kavitha addressed an impressive gathering at Super Bazaar centre in Kothagudem.