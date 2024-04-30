Congress promises fake, says Vinod Kumar

Published Date - 30 April 2024

Karimnagar: Terming the State government a juggler’s government, the BRS candidate for Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency B Vinod Kumar said that Congress came to power by promising false guarantees and assurances.

The government was not sincere in the implementation of its promises. Stating that the public’s opinion has changed about the State government within 150 days, he opined that the Congress party wouldn’t continue in power for five years.

Vinod Kumar along with Huzurabad MLA participated in the roadshow in Vavilala of Jammikunta mandal on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, BRS leader assured to develop Karimnagar as an education hub by sanctioning skill development centers, IIIT, Navodaya schools in the next five year if he was elected as MP.

During his tenure as MP in 2014, he sanctioned smart city status for Karimnagar along with Rs 1,000 crore, Kothapalli-Manoharabad railway line, cable-stayed bridge across Manair river, Manair River Front project, IT tower and constructed night near Satavahana University. Steps have also been taken for the construction of TTD temple in 10 acres in Karimnagar by sanctioning Rs 25 crore.