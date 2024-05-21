Harish Rao demands immediate clearance of pending salaries for nursing officers

Harish Rao slammed the Congress government for taking credit for the appointment of 7,000 nursing officers, initiated during the previous BRS government, but failing to ensure timely payment of their salaries.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 May 2024, 05:04 PM

Harish Rao

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao called on the State government to immediately address the issue of unpaid salaries for 4,000 newly appointed nursing officers. These officers, appointed under the Directorate of Medical Education, have not received their salaries for four months, causing significant financial hardship.

Highlighting the issue, Harish Rao slammed the Congress government for taking credit for the appointment of 7,000 nursing officers, initiated during the previous BRS government, but failing to ensure timely payment of their salaries. “They handed out appointment letters at a public event at LB Stadium, but ignored the crucial issue of payment of their salaries and allowances,” he posted on social media platform X.

The former Minister pointed out the financial challenges faced by the nursing officers due to the salary delay. He said the Congress government, which boasts about punctual payments of salaries on the first of every month, must realise the prevailing situation and act accordingly. He urged the government to pay the pending four months’ salaries immediately. “It is unacceptable for the government to ignore the financial well-being of these healthcare workers providing essential services,” he added.