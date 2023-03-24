| Harish Rao Lashes Out At Bjp Over Demand For Implementing Pmfby In Telangana

Harish Rao pointed out that nearly 10 States and five union Territories in the country have opposed the scheme

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:43 PM, Fri - 24 March 23

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao slammed BJP State president Bandi Sanjay over the latter’s remarks against the State government for opting out of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). He pointed out that several States including Gujarat have opted out of the scheme.

Reacting to Sanjay’s demand to implement PMFBY in Telangana, Harish Rao pointed out that nearly 10 States and five union Territories in the country have opposed the scheme. union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar himself admitted the same in the Parliament.

The Finance Minister questioned the BJP State president to explain why Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s native State of Gujarat, was not implementing the scheme.

He said though Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had announced Rs 10,000 per acre as relief assistance to farmers, the Opposition leaders were finding it as a small amount.

“It is unfortunate that Opposition leaders like Bandi Sanjay do not understand the plight of farmers. They have the history of bringing the contentious farm laws which led to deaths of hundreds of farmers and then withdrawing those laws by simply offering apologies,” he said.

He stated that the BJP government which came to power by promising to double the farmers’ income, had doubled Adani’s income, instead. “It is absurd to find the same BJP leaders trying to criticise the Chandrashekhar Rao government which is a farmers’ government,” he added.