Harish Rao’s gesture brings respite to tribal of Adilabad

Health Minister T Harish Rao came to the rescue of a tribal man in the remote Rajuguda in Adilabad Rural mandal by providing him with a cow and taking steps to ensure nutrient supplements to his grand daughter

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:21 PM, Thu - 23 March 23

Adilabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao came to the rescue of a tribal man in the remote Rajuguda in Adilabad Rural mandal by providing him with a cow and taking steps to ensure nutrient supplements to his grand daughter. The Minister was responding to a report on the plight of Kodapa Bapu Rao published in a vernacular newspaper on Thursday.

As per the report, Bapu Rao was struggling to feed his 73-day old grand daughter, whose mother died of an ailment 10 days after delivery at the Indervelli primary health centre on January 10. Rajuguda, a hamlet of six houses, has neither cows nor sheep to get milk to feed the infant and he was forced to trek for three kilometres from the village to Khanapur and to commute from Khanapur to Indervelli mandal centre by auto-rickshaw for 7 kilometres to get a milk packet. He had approached officials of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA)-Utnoor, seeking a cow a month back, but in vain.

Moved by the plight of Bapu Rao, the minister asked authorities of the Medical and Health department to supply milk to the infant from a nearby primary health centre. He instructed officials of the Department of Women and Child Welfare to provide nutrient supplements also as a temporary solution apart from asking officials concerned to sanction a cow to Bapu Rao as requested by him.