Harish Rao makes surprise visit to Jangaon MCH

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:04 AM, Sun - 15 May 22

Health Minister Harish Rao interacting with a patient’s kin at the MCH in Jangaon on Saturday.

Jangaon: Much to the surprise of the staff and patients of the Mother and Child Hospital (MCH), Health Minister Thanneeru Harish Rao stopped by at the MCH at Champak Hills here on Saturday, while returning from Nakrekal town.

During his visit, he interacted with the patients and enquired with them about the services, availability of the nurses, doctors and other staff and facilities at the hospital. Harish inspected the rooms and operation theatre and verified the records. He also sought to know from the patients whether they were being given the KCR Kits.

‘Take steps to plug issues’

The Health Minister also called up Health Commissioner Vakati Karuna over phone and detailed her about the measures to be taken to plug the issues at the hospital. He also asked the Superintendent to submit a report on different issues. Rao also warned the staff that severe action would be initiated against those who are negligent in discharging the duties.

