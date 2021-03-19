Harish Rao offers ‘Ganga Harathi’ at Raghavpur tank in Siddipet

Later, he has also offered prayers at Gangamma Temple. The Minister also interacted with the local farmers on this occasion to know their issues.

Siddipet: With Raghavapur minor irrigation tank near Siddipet overflowing following the release of water from Mallanna Sagar canal, Finance Minister T Harish Rao has offered Ganga Harathi standing on the weir.

