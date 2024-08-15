Harish Rao slams CM Revanth on loan waiver guarantee

BRS leader T Harish Rao said the farm loan waiver programme was reduced to a farce. Revanth had proved once again to be falling short in the stature and sincerity to his commitment that was expected from a Chief Minister.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 August 2024, 08:41 PM

File photo of BRS leader T Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Launching a scathing attack against the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for not fulfilling the commitments given by the Congress Party government to the farmers, BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao said the farm loan waiver programme was reduced to a farce. Revanth had proved once again to be falling short in the stature and sincerity to his commitment that was expected from a Chief Minister. Neither Telangana nor Andhra Pradesh had seen in their history a Chief Minister of his kind.

Even after making promises before Gods, he did not stand by his word. Recalling that that Revanth Reddy had assured waver of Rs 40,000 crore in one go giving debt relief up to Rs 2 lakhs to every farmer by December 9 as a gift to the farmers on the eve of Sonia Gandhi’s birth day, he failed to fulfill it.

When the BRS government waived loans up to Rs 1 lakh, some 35 lakh farmers were benefitted and it had cost the exchequer Rs 17000 crore. He wondered how the Congress government could fulfill the loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh spending a meagre Rs 17,869 crores. How the loan waiver could be restricted to just 22 lakh farmers, he wondered. The figures had amply proved that the loan waive programme was a mockery.

Calling it a sin against not only farmers but even the Gods before whom he had made the promises to ensure loan waiver for all. Questioning the need for his resignation, which he had offered earlier in case of fulfilling the loan waiver, he said the Chief Minister had failed to implemented the waiver programme in a full-fledged manner.