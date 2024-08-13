Harish Rao slams Congress for neglecting ITIs, social welfare hostels

He demanded immediate action from the government to address these problems and provide necessary facilities to ensure a better learning environment for students.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 August 2024, 08:17 PM

File photo of BRS leader T Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader and former Minister T Harish Rao criticised the Congress government for its neglect of ITI colleges and social welfare residential schools in Telangana. He demanded immediate action from the government to address these problems and provide necessary facilities to ensure a better learning environment for students.

In a statement, Harish Rao pointed out that ITIs across the State, including Peddapalli, Sangareddy, and Adilabad, are plagued with severe problems. “The condition of ITIs is worsening day by day,” he said. Lack of sanitation, inadequate toilet facilities, and shortage of essential staff, all of which were causing significant discomfort to students, had become the order of the day in these institutions, he said, adding that many libraries were defunct, with computers and other machines not functioning, which was hampering students’ ability to conduct practical work. He also pointed out that classes in some ITIs were disrupted by rainwater seepage.

The former Minister said the situation in social welfare residential schools was even more alarming, with students frequently falling sick due to unhygienic food and premises, with some incidents even leading to deaths. “It has become routine to hear such distressing news,” he lamented. He said many hostels needs urgent repair and maintenance works.

Harish Rao demanded the State government to act swiftly and resolve the issues, to provide better studying conditions for students and enable them to focus on their studies. “How can parents trust that their children’s future will be bright, if they study in such conditions? It is a shame that the government turned a blind eye to these issues,” he said.