Harish Rao slams government over conditions in Gurukul schools

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 August 2024, 05:19 PM

Hyderabad: Drawing the attention of the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to the state of affairs in the residential schools across the State, BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao on Thursday expressed his anger and concern over the deteriorating conditions in Gurukul institutions.

His criticism comes in the wake of multiple incidents where students have been bitten by rats and hospitalized due to poor hygienic conditions. He pointed out that 12 students at Ramayampet gurukul school in Medak district and 13 students at Kondabhimanapalli Gurukul School in Nalgonda district were attacked by rats while they were in sleep. These incidents have raised serious questions about the safety and hygiene standards in these residential schools.Harish Rao questioned the Chief Minister’s handling of the situation. He pointed out that students are not only being bitten by rats but are also at risk of snake bites and food poisoning. In the last eight months, over 500 Gurukul students have been hospitalized, and 36 students have tragically lost their lives.

As the Minister of Education, Revanth Reddy would be held accountable for the poor conditions in Gurukul schools. Harish Rao accused the government of negligence and failing to provide basic necessities such as safe living conditions, nutritious food, and proper healthcare for the students.Harish Rao urged the government to stop focusing on the opposition and instead prioritize the welfare of Gurukul students. He demanded immediate steps to improve the conditions in these schools, ensuring that students receive quality education, food, and facilities without further delay.