Harish Rao thanks voters, cadre

He thanked the party cadre and leaders for working hard for over 50 days for BRS candidate P Venkatrami Reddy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 May 2024, 06:13 PM

Harish Rao

Siddipet: Former Minister T Harish Rao thanked the people of Medak Lok Sabha constituency for participating in the election in huge numbers.

In a press statement on Tuesday, Rao said the voters had recognised the importance of participating in the election in the democracy. He also thanked the party cadre and leaders for working hard for over 50 days for BRS candidate P Venkatrami Reddy. He also appreciated the role of the police and election staff in ensuring the election was completed smoothly.