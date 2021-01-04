Harish Rao unveils Louis Braille bust at Sangareddy Collectorate

Blind Association President Bikasthapathi Goud urged the Minister to appoint a couple of persons at the Sound Library set up exclusively for blind persons besides setting up a Blind Welfare Office

By | Published: 6:36 pm

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao unveiled the bust of Louis Braille in the presence of members of Blind Association, Sangareddy, at the District Collectorate on Monday on the occasion of International Braille Day. The day is celebrated in memory of Louis Braille who invented the Braille script.

In a representation presented by the Blind Association, President Bikasthapathi Goud urged the Minister to appoint a couple of persons at the Sound Library set up exclusively for blind persons besides setting up a Blind Welfare Office. He also appealed to the government to fill all the backlog vacancies in the district besides giving reservation to blind employees.

General Secretary, Sara Praveen Kumar urged the Minister to build houses for all the blind employees in district headquarters. Since they were not in a position to own a house, Praveen Kumar said they will pay monthly EMIs if the government gets the houses constructed for them.

As travelling to Mehdipatnam, Dilsukh Nagar and Secunderabad to get bus passes was difficult for the blind, he asked the government to set up a bus pass counter facility in Patancheru. The Minister responded positively to their demands.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson P Manjusri, Sangareddy District Collector M Hanumantha Rao and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .