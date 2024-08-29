Harish Rao wishes on Telugu Language Day

In his message, he celebrated the rich heritage and musical beauty of the Telugu language, often called the “Italian of the East.” He praised Telugu as a beacon of light that has illuminated culture for thousands of years.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 August 2024, 12:06 PM

Hyderabad: As the state celebrates Telugu Language Day, BRS leader and former minister on Thursday extended heartfelt wishes to Telugu-speaking people around the world. In his message, he emphasized the rich heritage and musical beauty of the Telugu language, often referred to as the “Italian of the East.”

Highlighting the significance of Telugu, he called it a beacon of light that was shining for thousands of years. He expressed his admiration for the language’s enduring legacy and its cultural importance.

Also Read Harish Rao urges Bhatti to release leave benefits to constables

“Happy Telugu Language Day to all Telugu people around the world!” he greeted while congratulating everyone tirelessly working to preserve and promote the Telugu language.