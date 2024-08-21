Harish Rao urges Bhatti to release leave benefits to constables

Hyderabad: Former Minister T Harish Rao wrote an open letter to Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, urging him to release surrender and additional surrender leave benefits to police constables. He informed that around 6,000 constables in Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Medak, Sangareddy, and Siddipet districts were waiting for their leave benefits for the last eight months.

Harish Rao also pointed out the financial strain faced by police personnel and petrol station managers due to unpaid petrol and diesel bills for several months. He questioned the discrimination within the department, expressing concern over the impact on the morale of the constables, who were unable to voice their concerns publicly due to their uniformed service. He called on the Deputy Chief Minister to take immediate action and release the pending dues to resolve the situation.