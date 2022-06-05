‘Haritha Aanandam’ programme launched in Mahabubabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:11 PM, Sun - 5 June 22

Mahabubabad: Marking the world environment day on June 5, the staff members of the Zilla Parishad Secondary School (ZPSS), Kambalapally, have launched an innovative programme called Haritha Aanandam’ to raise awareness among the students about the importance of protecting the nature and the planet earth by increasing the green cover with the plantation of the saplings and others measures.

The programme was launched at Secunderabad Tanda near Kambalapally village as a part of the ongoing ‘Badi Bata’ programme aimed at enrolling the students in their school. “Our aim is to ensure each student plants one sapling during the coming monsoon season. The newly admitted student needs to plant at least one sapling around his village, house or on the school premises to save the environment,” said Head Master K Narasimha Reddy. “This idea was made by our physical science teacher V Gurunadha Rao. And this can be replicated across the State by the teachers of the government schools who are in Badi Bata programme now,” he said.

Gurunadha Rao has said that this programme would chip into the state government’s ambitious Haritha Haram programme aimed at increasing the green cover in the State. “The State government can ask the local officials to supply saplings to each school and ensure that the newly admitted students plant the saplings during the rainy season. This will remain as a memory to the students,” Gurunadha Rao said.

District Educational Officer Mohammed Abdul Hi has also appreciated the efforts of the school headmaster K Narsimha Reddy, Gurunadha Rao , and the teachers for their novel initiative, according to the staff of the Khambhalapally school. Staff members G Uppalaiah S Naresh Kumar K Sanjeeva, Venkateswarlu ,Srinivas,Vanaja ,Kavitha, and students participated in the programme.