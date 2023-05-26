Haritha, Tavish clinch Asian U-14 tennis titles

All the top performers of the tennis tournament with their medals at the Secunderabad Club.

Hyderabad: Second seed Haritha Shree Venkatesh downed top seed Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi in straight sets 6-1, 6-4 to win the girls’ U-14 singles title at the Asian U-14 Grade-A Tennis Tournament held at Secunderabad Club on Friday.

In the boys U-14 singles, second seed Tavish Pahwa defeated fourth seed Hruthik Katamkam 6-4, 6-2 for the top honours.

Results: Finals: Girls U-14 singles: Haritha Shree Venkatesh (2) bt Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi (1) 6-1, 6-4; Boys U-14 singles: Tavish Pahwa (2) bt Hruthik Katamkam (4) 6-4, 6-2; Girls U-14 doubles: Maaya Rajeshwaran/Meghana G D (1) bt Haritha Sree Venkatesh/Aahan A (2) 6-4, 6-2; Boys U-14 doubles: Rudra Batham/Om Verma (1) bt Tavish Pahwa/Shashank Sai Prasad 2-6,7-5,10-8.