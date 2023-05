Maaya, Haritha march into finals of Asian U-14 Tennis Tournament

08:21 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

Hyderabad: Top seed Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi defeated unseeded Shravya Soundarya Numburi 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinals of girls U-14 singles to enter the final of Asian U-14 Grade-A Tennis Tournament at Secunderabad Club.

She will face second seed Haritha Shree Venkatesh who defeated Prachi Malik Pari 6-3, 6-3 in the other semis.

Results: Semifinals: Girls U-14: Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi [1] bt Sharvya Soundarya Numburi 6-3, 6-3; Haritha Shree Venkatesh (2) bt Prachi Malik Pari (5) 6-3,6-3; Boys U-14: Hruthik Katakam [4] bt Diganth M 6-0, 6-4; Tavish Pahwa [2] bt Rudra Batham [3] 6-2, 6-2; Girls Doubles: Quarters: Aahan A/Haritha Shree Venkatesh bt Vasundra B /Yashitha Ereti bt 6-3, 6-3; Avipsha Dehury/Shibani Gupte bt Shrawasti Kundilya /Lynn Lim(MAS) 6-2, 6-7(2), 10-6; Meghana G D /Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi (3) bt Dia Agarwal /Shreeniti Chowdhury 6-4, 6-2; Riya Gangamma Pudiyokkada/Aadiya Ritesh Kumar bt Niesha Enja (2)/Sri Lakshmi Reddy Purmani 7-6(5), 6-4; Boys U-14 doubles: Rudra Batham /Om Verma (1) bt Sankalp Kumar /Pradnyesh Shelke, 6-0, 6-1.