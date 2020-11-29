Harry Kane shows off his cricketing skills, impresses Kohli

In the video, Kane was seen smashing the ball all round in the gym. His batting was impressive considering he spent his whole time playing football. He also tagged his friend and Team India captain Virat Kohli

Published: 2:20 pm

Hyderabad: England football player and the captain of Tottenham Hotspur Harry Kane posted a video on a social networking site where he showed his batting skills in a gym during a training session with his teammates.

In the video, Kane was seen smashing the ball all round in the gym. His batting was impressive considering he spent his whole time playing football. He also tagged his friend and Team India captain Virat Kohli and his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, saying, “Got a match winning T20 knock in me I reckon. Any places going for @RCBTweets in the @IPL next season @imVkohli??”

Kohli was quick to reply. The India skipper started by praising Kane for his skills with the bat before saying that RCB could use him as a counter attacking batsman, writing: “Haha good skills mate. Maybe we can get you in as a counter attacking batsman.” Earlier, both Kane and Kohli showed admiration for each other when they sent jerseys to each other.