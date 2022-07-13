‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts’ nominated for Emmy 2022

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:08 PM, Wed - 13 July 22

Hyderabad: For all the potter heads, the 20th milestone celebrations episode came as a fresh breath. After several years of binge-watching the same series, again and again, having the opportunity to relive all those moments with the stars of the show is priceless.

Rewarding this nostalgic special, it has been nominated for two Emmy awards in the categories of Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming and Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded).

The show was a reunion of all the actors who have been a part of the Harry Potter series and was released on HBO Max on New Year’s Day. It is produced by Warner Bros Unscripted Television.

The Harry Potter Franchise has been party to several awards in the past. Apart from the Michael Balcon Award for Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema and special recognition at America Film Institute Awards, the series is also recognized by BAFTA.

Filmed at Warner Bros Studio Tour, London – The Making of Harry Potter, Leavesden in England, the show vastly excluded the creator of the wizarding world, J K Rowling. She appeared only for about thirty seconds. Fans speculate that this is the repercussion of her offensive comments about the transgender community.