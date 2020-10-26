Harsha Toyota delivers first Urban Cruiser in Hyderabad

The Urban Cruiser offers dual front airbags, anti-theft control and a child seat restraint system among other facilities, a press release said.

Hyderabad: Harsha Toyota, which recently launched its youngest Sport Utility Vehicle, the all-new Toyota Urban Cruiser, has delivered the first car at the Kondapur branch on Monday. The compact SUV offers all the high-end features that customers seek in their cars.

To ensure more safety, the Urban Cruiser offers dual front airbags, anti-theft control and a child seat restraint system among other facilities, a press release said.

Speaking on the occasion, Suresh Bharghav, Chief Executive Officer, Harsha Toyota Group, said the Urban Cruiser came with high standards to cater to the needs of all customers. The car would offer a mileage of 17.1 kmph, the release added.

