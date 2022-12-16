Harshini clinches AITA Women’s Tennis Tournament title

Harshini Viswanadh rallied from a set down to beat K Anusha 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 to clinch girls singles title

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:53 PM, Fri - 16 December 22

Harshini Viswanadh

Hyderabad: Harshini Viswanadh rallied from a set down to beat K Anusha 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 to clinch the girls singles title in the All India Tennis Association Women’s 1 lakh tennis tournament at the Sania Mirza Tennis Academy, on Friday.

Earlier in semis, Harshini was leading 6-2, 3-1 when her opponent Laxmi Siri conceded the match. In Quarterfinals, Harshini downed Hyderabad girl Sai Dedeepya 6-3, 6-2 in straight sets.

Also Read Double delight for Diya at AITA Tennis Tournament

Results: Final: Harshini Viswandh bt Anusha k 3-6,6-2,6-4;

Semis: bt Laxmi siri 6-2,3-1 (conceded); Quarters: bt Sai Dedeepya 6-3,6-2.