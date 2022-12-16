Harshini clinches AITA Women’s Tennis Tournament title

Harshini Viswanadh rallied from a set down to beat K Anusha 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 to clinch girls singles title
Hyderabad: Harshini Viswanadh rallied from a set down to beat K Anusha 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 to clinch the girls singles title in the All India Tennis Association Women’s 1 lakh tennis tournament at the Sania Mirza Tennis Academy, on Friday.
Earlier in semis, Harshini was leading 6-2, 3-1 when her opponent Laxmi Siri conceded the match. In Quarterfinals, Harshini downed Hyderabad girl Sai Dedeepya 6-3, 6-2 in straight sets.
Results: Final: Harshini Viswandh bt Anusha k 3-6,6-2,6-4;
Semis: bt Laxmi siri 6-2,3-1 (conceded); Quarters: bt Sai Dedeepya 6-3,6-2.