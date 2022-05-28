Hate-mongers troll and body-shame Kareena and Amrita, actors hit back

Published Date - 06:57 PM, Sat - 28 May 22

Hyderabad: At times, social media can be a poisonous environment where people say things without thinking. In reality, because celebrities are in public space, they tend to be under scrutiny constantly and frequently face trolls who comment on their appearance, personal lives, and professional life. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora were the most recent victims of social media bullying.

Amrita, Malaika and Kareena who attended Karan Johar’s birthday party, clicked and shared some cool pictures on social media. However, they got brutally trolled about their age, besides being body-shamed.

Amrita Arora took to her Instagram account and hit back at the trolls. “Got a lot of hate on my weight gain! I own it, I love it, my weight is my problem! Since when has everything become everyone’s issue! Ohhh ya since social media gives…. I give zero f’sssss….So please go on n I’ll name n shame! Ha!”. Soon, her sister Malaika Arora re-shared Amrita’s post. She wrote, “You say it sis…. You are beautiful just the way you are…. N guys it’s so damn uncool to fat shame anyone…. Tch tch(sic),” she wrote reacting to the negative comments. Kareena also reposted the picture and wrote, “my Lovely AMU(sic)”.

Later, responding to the reactions, Kareena also wrote, “I Keep seeing this in the comments! If n when I bother to check, unless it’s the one that comes up on top! So… Buddhi is meant to be an insult?? Cos for me its just a word.. but you are older.. n wiser… but you, are nameless, faceless, ageless? And so are you folks?” Tagging her bestie Amrita, Bebo wrote, “way to go Amuuu, (sic).”

